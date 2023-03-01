Dwight Howard has never been known as a 3-point shooter during his NBA career. It was never just in his arsenal. With that said, it certainly came a bit of a shock when he was seen participating in the T1 League’s 3-point contest.

Howard’s performance in the competition is now going viral, though it’s safe to say he didn’t play that bad at all considering that he’s not a long-range bomber in the first place. While Dwight missed a ton of shots early on, he was able to get rolling later on en route to 15 points.

Perhaps the former Los Angeles Lakers star could have score more had he finished his final rack, though it’s definitely a decent showing. He could have picked up his pace a little bit, but are we really demanding that to a player who’s not use to draining triples and made just 22 treys in his NBA career?

Dwight Howard in the 3-point contest (Via T1 League) pic.twitter.com/onLgvecGtf — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course Dwight Howard wasn’t able to make it to the final round, but at least he had a respectable performance.

Besides, Howard more than made up for it with his MVP performance in the inaugural T1 League All-Star Game. He was the main attraction in the competition, and he definitely entertained the crowd with his 37-point, 13-rebound, and eight-assist performance.

Howard was so dominant that his team beat their opponents with a score of 179-124. Who needs to shoot triples if you can dominate like that?