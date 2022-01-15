When interim head coach David Fizdale decided to start LeBron James at center, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard have not been consistently part of the rotation anymore. There are just certain matchups wherein they would utilize Jordan or Howard to defend the likes of Nikola Jokic or Deandre Ayton. With less than one month before the trade deadline, it would be ideal to only keep either Jordan or Howard as Anthony Davis is nearing a return to the lineup as well.

Dwight Howard’s energy and desire to win crucial ball games will be integral for any squad that is in dire need of a big man. For inexperienced teams like the Chicago Bulls or Charlotte Hornets, Howard’s leadership and guidance to the young individuals could prove to be vital in their playoff run. Additionally, his contract is just at the veteran’s minimum, so it would not be difficult to acquire him.

4 best trade destinations for Lakers’ Dwight Howard

Chicago Bulls

Even with their current two-game slide, the Chicago Bulls are still number one in the Eastern Conference at 27-13. There are still glaring weaknesses on their roster like a consistent backup big man to Nikola Vucevic. When he gets into foul trouble in Game 4 of a playoff series, Howard could be inserted to play critical minutes alongside their main pieces DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Dwight Howard has proven to flourish despite just having the diminished role of receiving lobs and anchoring the paint. Even if he was the superstar of the Orlando Magic, he has the proper mindset of still fulfilling his duties as he would provide the mentorship necessary for individuals like LaVine, Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball. Howard will not be able to play a ton of minutes in Chicago, but it seems like he has a better path to win a championship in the Windy City this season.

Charlotte Hornets

When a big man is circulating the trade market, the Charlotte Hornets is always an organization that is being mentioned. From their main rotation, it is only Mason Plumlee who is the only true center. In a series against the Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers, it would pose a massive headache and problem to their forwards because those two teams have enormous wings and bigs that constantly attack the paint.

The guards of Charlotte are already remarkable, but they need to add around one combo forward and one big to supplement their core of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Similar to the Bulls, this squad is still in its early stages as well, so Howard’s experience will aid the younger players in the crucial junctures of the season. As Howard would slowly search for his niche, it would be smooth-sailing for him because Ball is sensational in throwing lobs and finding his teammates for easy baskets.

Milwaukee Bucks

Due to the lingering back issue of Brook Lopez, the center position of the Bucks has been depleted this season. They had DeMarcus Cousins for numerous games, but they decided to waive him to create roster flexibility. Howard would fill-in the void vacated by Cousins because of his ability to protect the rim like Lopez.

Mike Budenholzer constructs his defensive schemes in such a way to funnel slashers toward his wide and long bigs on the paint. In their championship run last season, Lopez was not utilized a ton for every game, but there were nights wherein he was integral to essential victories. Dwight Howard would have a similar impact because he could easily tally a double-double when he possesses immense focus.

Golden State Warriors

This could be a long shot for Howard to land in the Golden State Warriors, but one minor weaknesses in their roster is the lack of size. James Wiseman has not returned yet from his meniscus injury, thus Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica have been alternating at the five for Golden State. In some of their losses this season, opponents would just constantly attack the paint and showcase their brute force.

Having Dwight Howard in Steve Kerr’s disposal for 10-15 minutes a game would be tremendous as his responsibility would be similar to JaVale McGee’s during their previous championship run. It is a jolt of energy to inspire his teammates when they are having an off night. However, it is insurmountable for the Lakers to deal Howard to a division rival and the Warriors do not have an open roster slot as well.

Even if Howard is way past his prime, he will be a popular commodity if the Lakers make him available before the trade deadline. With LA struggling, they are searching for anything to catapult themselves to championship contention once again.