Published November 25, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal went out of his way to give the most disingenuous comment of all time to his fellow former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard, who is currently playing in the Taiwan League.

“You should never be complimented for being a good fighter because that’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against a dude 5’8. Good job,” O’Neal said. “This league reminds me of a Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go workout on Saturday. Great job Dwight, I’m proud of you.”

After becoming aware of the OG Superman’s slander, Howard decided to clap back, suggesting that it’s rude to hate on not only him but his teammates.

“Stop hating basketball in Taiwan,” Howard said. “And I’m playing at the Lifetime Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and that is hating and you’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating. You’re supposed to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?”

Howard later took to Instagram to air out his issues and questioned whether or not O’Neal would have been able to do what he’s doing at this stage in his career.

“We don’t need people hating on other people because they’re not there. Shaq, when you were 37 years old, your 19th year in the league, because this would’ve been my 19th year in the league, would you have come to Taiwan and played? Would you have come here and been in shape? I’m 265 [pounds], I’m not 390 pounds. I’m 265 [pounds] and I’m in the best shape of my life,” Howard told.

“You can come out here and give me 38 points, and 25 rebounds? You can talk about the points all you want but you know Shaq that it takes effort to get rebounds, and I’ve got a whole lot of rebounds in my life. It took effort to do that, a lot of effort, a lot of effort to go block shots, a lot of effort to go play basketball for this long. You don’t have a right to be hating. I’m not angry, I just want you all to know. I’m not angry at all.”

Will the two parties ever come to a resolution? Based on their past beef, that seems incredibly unlikely.