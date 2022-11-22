Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Shaq has never been a very big fan of Dwight Howard. These two have gone back and forth for what feels like an eternity now. This only means that you just know Shaquille O’Neal had to have something to say about Howard’s eye-popping debut in Taiwan.

For those that may have been a bit out of the loop, Dwight Howard recently took his talents to Asia to join the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. In his first game with his new team, Howard came out with a mind-boggling performance that included 38 points on 14-of-32 shooting, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks. For good mesure, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year also connected on two out of his 10 (!) attempts from beyond the arc.

Despite Howard’s amazing display, however, Shaq remains unfazed:

“Okay, facts is you should never be complimented for being a good father because that’s what you’re supposed to do, right?” he said (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter). “Simply, he’s supposed to 30 points playing against dudes (that are) 5’8″. Good job.”

Fair point from Shaq here. The competition out in Taiwan obviously pales in comparison to the quality we see in the NBA. However, it’s still hard not to react to Howard’s stat sheet-stuffing debut without excitement. Shaq clearly isn’t buying in on the hype, though:

“This league reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturdays,” Shaq said.

In the end, it seems like Shaq decided to give Dwight Howard his flowers:

“Great job, Dwight, I’m proud of you,” O’Neal said.

“This league reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league”@Shaq gave his thoughts on Dwight Howard dominating in Taiwan 💀 (via The Big Podcast) pic.twitter.com/N2xctWCxML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

Or did you sense a bit of sarcasm in Shaq’s tone?