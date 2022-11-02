Dwyane Wade dealt harsh accusation from ex-wife amid child’s gender change

Dwyane Wade’s legal move to change his trans child’s name and gender is getting a major pushback from his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

To recall, Wade made the petition for Zaya Wade to legally change her name and gender. The NBA icon made the request since his child is only 15 years old. However, he noted that he has the “full authority” to file the petition even without the full consent of Funches, though he still notified Zaya’s mother about it.

Now according to a Page Six report, Funches is trying to block the petition as she questions Wade’s motivation behind the move. She accused the former Miami Heat star of “pressuring” their child to push through with the name and gender change in order to profit from it.

“I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” Funches reportedly said in the court documents obtained by Page Six.

To back up her claim, Siohvaughn Funches shared details of her meeting with Dwyane Wade back in April 2022 when the basketball legend allegedly told her that “a lot of money had been already made” in Zaya’s gender and name issue. Hence, Funches is concerned that the move is all for money.

“[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” Gunches claimed.

Wade has yet to address the latest accusations.