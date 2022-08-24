Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by the city government.

According to a report by Hayley Smith and Sean Greene of the Los Angeles Times, several Southern California homes have been slapped with violations. This includes Wade’s $18 million mansion.

Among the addresses that received notices was an $18-million Hidden Hills property, listed under the name of former NBA star Wade, that exceeded its allocated water budget in June by more than 1,400%, or 90,000 gallons. That was an improvement over May, when the property exceeded its budget by 489,000 gallons — more than any other customer.

It’s hard to imagine using up close to 500,000 gallons of water in a single month. However, the couple has attributed their excessive use to a problem with their pool system. Wade and Union recently released a press statement addressing the matter:

“We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue,” the statement said. “We have replaced all parts of our pool system that [have] to do with water flow and leakage in addition to converting to synthetic grass and drought tolerant plants to reduce our water usage. We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward.”

It’s good to hear that they’re taking this matter seriously. However, there’s just no way to get back all that wasted water.

Apart from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, other celebrity homes that have been given notices for their respective violations include that of Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA in 2019. He is now a part owner of the Utah Jazz franchise.