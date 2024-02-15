While we don't know every available school just yet, the teaser gives us an idea of who to expect.

in EA Sports College Football 25's Teaser trailer released today, giving us a glimpse of some of the confirmed schools in the game. Therefore, we decided to create a list of all-known teams appearing in the game. While we don't know every available school just yet, the teaser gives us an idea of who to expect. Without further ado, let's see who's coming back, baby!

What Schools Will Be In EA Sports College Football 25?

Based on all trailers and currently released info, we've deduced that the following teams will be in EA Sports College Football 25:

EA Sports College Football 25 – All Southeastern Conference (SEC) Teams

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies

All Big Ten (BIG 10) Teams in EA Sports College Football 25:

Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes

Purdue Boilermakers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornhuskers

EA Sports College Football 25 – All Big 12 Schools:

Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners

All FBS Independent Schools in EA Sports College Football 25:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

EA Sports College Football 25 – All Atlantic Coast Conference Schools:

Virginia Cavaliers

EA Sports College Football 25 – All Pac-12 Schools:

Oregon Ducks

All of the teams listed above have been featured in either the teaser trailer or other promotional content for the game. However, although not likely, everything is subject to change. Nevertheless, we expect most teams from the NCAA Football series to return.

Therefore, do not worry if your favorite team did not appear on this list yet. Overall, we're fairly certain most teams from the conferences listed above will make their way into the game. However, we just wanted to list the ones we could 100% identify.

Furthermore, the trailer does show a few more jerseys, which suggests a few other teams will make the cut. However, it's hard to make out which team jerseys appeared in certain parts of the video. Therefore, keep checking back with us to see if your favorite team made the cut!

Overall, that wraps up all the current schools we identified in EA Sports College Football 25. Furthermore, we look forward to the game's full reveal in May. We hope to learn about the release date, gameplay, and modes by that time. Regardless, the game is set to release this Summer, so you won't have to wait much longer for a brand new NCAAF video game series.

