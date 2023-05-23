Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

EA Sports’s upcoming College Football game will release in 2024, but there’s plenty to talk about right now. Real athletes will be able to opt-in to having their name and likeness in the game. Now, it seems a fan-beloved game mode is returning back and better than ever. This will be the first college football video game since NCAA 14 in 2013.

In the ten years since, we’ve seen a regress in Madden NFL’s franchise mode and an uprise in Ultimate Team. With EA Sports College Football the developer looks to flip the script.

Dynasty Mode will “Headline” EA Sports College Football

IGN first covered the story and the news comes from Matt Brown from Extra Points. According to EA Sources that spoke to him, Dynasty Mode is to be the flagship mode for the game. Supposedly, it’s where most of the energy is being spent. You can check out his tweet below.

Perhaps of interest to fans of the game: EA Sources told me again that the "flagship game mode for EA Sports College Football is Dynasty Mode." This is where a LOT of the energy is being spent on development right now. They want to get that mode right. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) May 17, 2023

While it does seem Dynasty mode will return with the series, viewers should take this information with a grain of salt. EA Sports has a track record of promising big and exciting changes for it’s Madden NFL series, only for the result to turn sour. Madden NFL 23 developers promised “the most polished version of Madden”, but critics and fans alike didn’t think so. EA Sports also claimed Madden NFL 22 would have a better franchise mode, only for it to be a carbon copy of Madden NFL 21’s version. Fans weren’t fond of that game, either.

Now this doesn’t necessarily mean EA Sports College Football will be a bad video game. In fact, we’re excited to see a new football game centered around the college level. But we feel it’s necessary to slow down and see what the game has to offer before overreacting.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What is Dynasty Mode?

Dynasty Mode is essentially Franchise Mode in Madden NFL but with a lot more variety and content. Not only can you choose to coach any of the major schools, but you also oversee many of the day-to-day functions of the job. What’s cool is that you can take a school like Minnesota and lead them to be the #1 team in the nation. But if you’re unable to secure that spot, then you can still play in any of major bowl games available.

But arguably the best thing about NCAA 14’s Dynasty Mode was its recruiting feature. When scouting players, you can offer a full four-year scholarship if you think they’ve got what it takes. For others, you may just want to visit them, have them visit with you, etc. Sometimes you have to sweeten the pot by promising a certain percentage of snaps. You can also check to see how other teams compare with prospects and find out who’s in the lead.

It was much more vibrant and fun than Madden NFL’s free agency screens. They usually just have you look at a screen of player overalls and scheme fits, and decide how much you want to pay. That’s about it.

But Dynasty Mode also had a dedicated page for news around the league, and that ESPN-Style Presentation immersed the player in the game experience. You could also see game-scores and up-coming games on the bottom of the screen during games. Not even newer Madden NFL games did that for a period of time.

If Dynasty Mode retains the same features that made fans love it 10 years ago, then there’s no reason it can’t be great again when EA Sports College Football releases.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.