NCAA Football's release is still in the works.

Many college football fans remember the NCAA Football video games that dominated the early to mid-2000s. With the rise of next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series, excitement for a new game looms on the horizon. EA Sports is reportedly working on a title, but the release date is cloudy.

EA Sports does not have a timeline for the new NCAA football game

A college sports insider spoke with two people at EA who provided an update amid rumors of the game's July 12th release: “We have not shared a direct date with anybody,” the associates said, per reporter Matt Brown.

Many believe the game is still being targeted for July, but it has not been confirmed yet. Regardless, fans are being filled with uncontainable excitement.

The last major college football video to be released was EA Sports' NCAA Football 14, which featured former Michigan running back Denard Robinson as the cover athlete. The game had features that reflected the fall start of the 2013 college football season.

One of the most notable game modes of the NCAA Football series was the Road to Glory mode. Players could start their college football careers at a university of their choosing and experience exciting simulations on and off the field.

It will be interesting to see the updates and features EA Sports gives the 2024 version of the game. The graphics and animations will likely be phenomenal, given the hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series. It is not yet confirmed if the new title will reach last-gen consoles.

Nevertheless, the 2023-24 college football season was one of the most exciting in history. EA's anticipated release of its new game is sure to be a thriller.