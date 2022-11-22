Published November 22, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The video game company Electronic Arts sent shockwaves through the gaming world in January with an announcement that the NCAA Football series, created under the EA Sports subdivision, would be returning. The target release date for the series’s latest installment was set for the summer of 2023. However, according to Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA Sports is expected to announce on Tuesday that the long-awaited return of the college football video game will be delayed until 2024, bringing great disappointment to its dedicated fan base.

EA Sports first launched the popular series in 1993 with Bill Walsh College Football before undergoing a pair of name changes and landing on the name of NCAA Football. The company’s last NCAA Football game was NCAA Football 14, released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It was announced in July 2013 that EA Sports would discontinue the series, stemming from a lawsuit over the commercial usage of players’ likenesses, now an afterthought of a concern in the post-NIL world. However, as many sports fans know, this was a major, hotly-debated issue at the time.

When gaming fans get NCAA Football back again, it is still up in the air, but it will be a tremendous thrill whenever it does return. A report from the summer indicated that EA Sports would continue with two mainstay game modes from the previous installments of the series. ‘Dynasty’ allows players to take complete control of a football program through recruiting, coaching, and beyond. The popular ‘Road to Glory’ mode takes a user-generated player from high school through their collegiate career.

So what will EA Sports’ announcement on Tuesday tell NCAA Football fans? Keep up with our coverage at ClutchPoints as we learn more information about the future of this beloved series.