EA Sports WRC Season 2 adds the Central European Rally and more, set to release later this week. Additionally, WRC Season 2 plans to add a free update with a new Rally Pass, over 60 Moments, and more. Overall, Season 2 adds a whole ton of free content to entice players to play some WRC this Holiday Season. Without further ado, let's check out everything you need to know about WRC Season 2.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Release Date – Thursday, December 14th
EA Sports WRC Season 2 releases on Thursday, December 2nd, 2023 for all platforms (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.)
WRC Season2 brings the Central European Rally to the game, letting players race across the borders of Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With over 32 kilometers to test your skills on. And like all other 17 locations, expect to see the CER make its way to Career and several other modes. Additionally, the developers released a list of the Central European Rally routes:
|ROUTE NAME
|LENGTH (KM)
|Surface
|Rouské
|32.36 km
|Tarmac 100%
|Lukoveček
|(32.34 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Raztoka
|(15.40 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Žabárna
|(15.42 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Provodovice
|(16.99 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Chvalčov
|(16.94 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Vítová
|(8.77 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Brusné
|(8.77km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Libosváry
|(14.73 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Rusava
|(14.64 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Osíčko
|(8.94 km)
|Tarmac 100%
|Botarell
|(8.65 km)
|Tarmac 100%
To our fellow WRC owners, start your engines! We look forward to seeing your best times as you take on a brand new challenge. ClutchPoints received a PS5 Copy of WRC for review, giving the game an 8.5/10.