WRC Season 2 plans to add a free update with a new Rally Pass, over 60 Moments, and more.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 adds the Central European Rally and more, set to release later this week. Additionally, WRC Season 2 plans to add a free update with a new Rally Pass, over 60 Moments, and more. Overall, Season 2 adds a whole ton of free content to entice players to play some WRC this Holiday Season. Without further ado, let's check out everything you need to know about WRC Season 2.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Release Date – Thursday, December 14th

Welcome to Season 2 of #EASPORTSWRC 🚗💨 ✅ @CERWRC (free update from Dec. 14)

✅ New Rally Pass (from Dec. 19)

✅ New Moments

✅ Many fixes & improvements 📙 More info: https://t.co/GuQxhGRxQJ pic.twitter.com/DFpnwHky1J — EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) December 11, 2023

EA Sports WRC Season 2 releases on Thursday, December 2nd, 2023 for all platforms (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.)

WRC Season2 brings the Central European Rally to the game, letting players race across the borders of Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With over 32 kilometers to test your skills on. And like all other 17 locations, expect to see the CER make its way to Career and several other modes. Additionally, the developers released a list of the Central European Rally routes:

ROUTE NAME LENGTH (KM) Surface Rouské 32.36 km Tarmac 100% Lukoveček (32.34 km) Tarmac 100% Raztoka (15.40 km) Tarmac 100% Žabárna (15.42 km) Tarmac 100% Provodovice (16.99 km) Tarmac 100% Chvalčov (16.94 km) Tarmac 100% Vítová (8.77 km) Tarmac 100% Brusné (8.77km) Tarmac 100% Libosváry (14.73 km) Tarmac 100%

Rusava (14.64 km) Tarmac 100%

Osíčko (8.94 km) Tarmac 100%

Botarell (8.65 km) Tarmac 100%

Additionally, a new Rally Pass makes its way into the game when version 1.40 update launches. Overall, twenty levels of rewards are available for players to earn, with 10 free earnable items. EA Play members and VIP Rally Pass users also receive an additional 20 items in-game.

Lastly, Season 2 will receive over 60 moments throughout, with a considerable amount free for all players. However, Season 1 Moments will still be available via the Archive. Additonally, Codemasters plans to add Moments based on the upcoming Rally Monte Carlo, which takes place on January 25th.

The 2023 Central European Rally took place between October 26th and 29th. Overall winners of the event included Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe of Hyundai Motorsport. However, Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen of Toyota took home 2023 Championship after finishing second.

EA Sports hosted Rally Driver and Game Designer Jon Armstrong for the first ever exclusive video of the Central European Rally.

Ahead of tomorrow's update, we got @JonArmstrong84 into the rig and said only two words: Drive Fast 🚀 Here's the first ever gameplay of @CERWRC in #EASPORTSWRC 📺 pic.twitter.com/DwnkDrKyKc — EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) December 13, 2023

To our fellow WRC owners, start your engines! We look forward to seeing your best times as you take on a brand new challenge. ClutchPoints received a PS5 Copy of WRC for review, giving the game an 8.5/10.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.