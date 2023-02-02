New York Giants safety Julian Love was on Good Morning Football on NFL Network this morning, and said that Nick Sirianni’s coaching job is not particularly impressive considering the talent the Philadelphia Eagles have on their roster, and Brandon Graham had some choice words for Love.

Video: #Eagles DE Brandon Graham responds to the comments by @julianlove27 “People always got something to say when they’re watching from home.” pic.twitter.com/ApLbaXStM2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

Love’s Giants had their season end in a 38-7 loss to Graham’s Eagles in the divisional round, and Graham made sure to give credit not only to Sirianni, but the whole Eagles front office.

Brandon Graham’s main defense of Sirianni was that he coached the Eagles to the playoffs in the 2021 season, when not many prognosticators expected the team to do much of anything. He then emphasized that the Eagles added players to the roster in the offseason that fit what they wanted to do. Trading for AJ Brown was one of the most notable additions of their offseason.

In addressing Love’s notion that anyone could coach the Eagles roster, Graham said that it does not matter what he says, because it is on everyone bring guys in who want to be there and make the organization a place where players want to be.

Love received so much criticism for his comments that he took to Twitter to address his comments.

“Philly fans sure don’t like this one lol… but I’m not wrong,” Love said on his Twitter account. “This is a players league, and Philly has dogs on the roster top to bottom. It’s no mystery why they’re in this position.”

Some have noted that the Giants improved by five wins in 2022 under new head coach Brian Daboll with almost the same roster that went 4-13 under Joe Judge in 2021.

While Graham surely does not agree with Love’s comments, he does not seem to be too bothered by it, as the Eagles have bigger fish to fry in the Super Bowl.