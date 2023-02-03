The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl! Seven years after their first Super Bowl win, Philly is back in the big game. This time, though, they are not the plucky underdogs going up against a titan. Now, they are a powerhouse team going up against another powerhouse in the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of this scintillating matchup, Jalen Hurts got advice from a Philly legend: Nick Foles.

Foles encouraged Jalen Hurts to continue what he is doing, per Inquirer.com. The former Eagles QB also praised Hurts’ command of the team. Foles also said that Hurts must try to tune out the noise around him as Philly prepares for the Super Bowl.

“I think, just do what he’s been doing. He’s had an MVP-caliber year… You’ve just got to block out the noise,” he said. “Honestly, I only really talked to my wife during the two weeks leading up to it.”

After an underwhelming 2021 season, Jalen Hurts came out in 2022 looking like a changed man. The arrival of AJ Brown helped him improve his passing game, allowing him to showcase his cannon arm. Hurts also showed strides of improvement outside of deep passing, too. Nick Sirianni also embraced Hurts’ dual-threat capabilities and leaned on his running more this season.

The results is yet another Eagles appearance in the Super Bowl. They will have a tough opponent in front of them: the Chiefs have been equally dominant this season. Patrick Mahomes is fighting an ankle injury, but if last week is anything to go by, he can beat many teams with just one foot. We’ll see how Philly gameplans around the star QB.