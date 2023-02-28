After the Philadelphia Eagles used the “tush push” to their full advantage on the way to a Super Bowl appearance, there are calls for the league to ban the play. Cornerback Darius Slay is having none of those cries to get rid of it.

Darius Slay let his feelings be known when he saw ProFootballTalk’s Peter King say the NFL needs to ban the play, even bringing Tom Brady and his success running the same play into the equation.

Here’s part of the exchange, captured by MLFootball’s Twitter page:

Peter King thinks the #NFL should outlaw the way the #Eagles have been doing that QB sneak. Philly star CB Darius Slay, responded: pic.twitter.com/TU679iAvRt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 27, 2023

Without taking sides on this topic (or at least doing my best not to), Slay has a point. It does seem like the cries to get rid of the “tush push,” which is basically a quarterback sneak on steroids, are getting louder. When Brady had his success doing the same play, maybe I missed it, but there didn’t seem to be much of a complaint.

Slay could also be getting at King and others because of his bias. He did have the privilege of watching QB Jalen Hurts run that same play on almost every short-yardage situation. The way the Eagles ran the play, everyone knew this was something they practiced often, and why wouldn’t they? When a team has the offensive line Philly has, that’s an advantage anyone would want to exploit.

According to this exchange, King seems to have a problem with how the Eagles execute the play, not the play itself. Personally, I thought the name of the game was to catch the defense napping, but maybe I’m wrong.

We’ll see if there are changes to the ‘tush push” play, but if nothing else, Slay and King provided a nice back-and-forth.