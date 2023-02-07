San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made some noise lately by saying that the Eagles would get exposed by the Chiefs passing game, and that the 49ers would have too if not for injuries at quarterback, via Pro Football Talk. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was not a fan of Aiyuk’s comments.

“What kind of chance they gonna get?” Slay said at Super Bowl Opening Night, via Henry McKenna from FOX Sports. “The first time they dropped back, we’re going to break their quarterback, both of them. So I don’t know what chance they would’ve got. But Shout out to him.”

#Eagles CB Darius Slay responded to Brandon Aiyuk’s criticisms of Philly: “What kind of chance they gonna get? The first time they dropped back, we’re going to break their quarterback — both of them. So I don’t know what chance they would’ve got. But shout out to him.” pic.twitter.com/U5WOMEztSs — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 7, 2023

Brock Purdy was hurt early on in the NFC Championship game when his right arm was hit by Hasson Reddick. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. That is what Darius Slay was referencing when he said, “we’re going to break their quarterback, both of them.”

Aiyuk’s full quote indicated that the Eagles were lucky to face a 49ers offense with the injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson.

“I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said, via Grant Cohn of SI.com. “They talk about them being a good defense, I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”

This is not the first time a player has made comments to downplay the Eagles. Giants safety Julian Love commented that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was a ‘free rider’ because of how talented the Eagles roster is, and that his coaching job was not that impressive.

As the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl, it seems players from around the league have some interesting opinions on the team.