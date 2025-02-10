For decades, the Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most dominant programs in college football, producing elite talent that has excelled at the professional level. Yet, despite their storied history, no player drafted out of Alabama had ever scored a Super Bowl touchdown—until now.

That all changed in Super Bowl LIX, when DeVonta Smith broke the unlikely streak. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver made history with a 46-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jalen Hurts, marking the first time an Alabama draftee had found the end zone on football’s biggest stage.

The touchdown came with 2:40 left in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Crimson Tide fans a long-awaited reason to celebrate during the Super Bowl. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, is no stranger to scoring on the grandest of stages—he famously caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 National Championship as a freshman.

Given Alabama’s dominance in college football, it’s almost unbelievable that this milestone had never been achieved before. The program has produced some of the NFL’s greatest stars, including Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and Ozzie Newsome. Yet, despite all that talent, none had ever managed to score in a Super Bowl—a streak that lasted over half a century.

The absence of Alabama players in the Super Bowl scoring column wasn’t due to a lack of representation. The Crimson Tide have had plenty of players reach the big game, with multiple alumni playing key roles in Super Bowl runs. However, the end zone had remained just out of reach—until Smith’s historic moment.

Smith’s touchdown adds another remarkable achievement to his growing résumé. Since entering the NFL in 2021, he has developed into one of the league’s most reliable and dynamic receivers, forming a dangerous duo with A.J. Brown in the Eagles’ offense. His impact on the field is undeniable, and now he holds a unique place in both Super Bowl and Alabama history.

For Crimson Tide fans, it’s a bright spot after missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in the Nick Saban era. While Alabama wasn’t competing for a national championship this year, one of their own was making history on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Now that the streak is broken, it’s only a matter of time before another Alabama draftee follows in Smith’s footsteps. But no matter who scores next, Smith will always be the first—cementing his place in both college and NFL history.