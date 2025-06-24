The New York Mets are in a midseason spiral, and manager Carlos Mendoza isn’t sugarcoating the issue. Following a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Monday night, Mendoza directly addressed what's holding his club back.

In a post shared by SNY TV on X (formerly Twitter), Mendoza addressed a key concern fueling the Mets' recent offensive struggles.

“The bottom of the lineup, we’re having a hard time creating opportunities. We’re relying pretty much on the top four or five guys.”

That honesty comes as the Mets lineup struggles have reached a breaking point. Despite another Juan Soto home run, his 18th of the season, New York’s offense failed to generate enough against Atlanta, managing just two runs in the latest chapter of their ongoing slump.

Over their last 10 games, the Mets have lost nine and are hitting just .215 as a team. They’ve scored 30 total runs in that stretch, despite 15 of them coming via homers. Mendoza noted the team’s repeated early deficits are changing approaches at the plate, leading to inefficient at-bats and pressing from key players.

On Monday, the 6-9 hitters combined to go just 2-for-13 with three strikeouts. The lack of production from the bottom of the order, highlighted by underwhelming averages from players like Brett Baty (.216) and Jared Young (.150), continues to weigh down the offense.

Meanwhile, the top of the lineup is doing most of the heavy lifting. Soto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo have kept the team afloat statistically, each with an OBP north of .330. Soto’s two-run blast was once again the team’s only significant spark.

Still, the offense is far too reliant on those top four bats. With the NL East standings tightening, every loss stings a bit more. The Philadelphia Phillies now hold a 1.5-game lead over the Mets, and the Braves, despite their struggles, have taken four straight against New York this season.

Calls for lineup changes are mounting. Some fans have suggested giving more starts to Starling Marte or promoting top minor league talent to shake things up. The recent optioning of catcher Francisco Alvarez, who was hitting .236 in limited action, signals that the front office may be preparing to make adjustments.

Even with a 46-33 record, the Mets’ momentum has stalled. Unless the bottom half of the lineup begins to produce, the club’s postseason hopes could fade as quickly as their first-place hold did.