The Philadelphia Eagles had an opportunity to gain some revenge in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs after long the title game to that team two years earlier. The Eagles had no problem accomplishing their goal, rolling to a blowout 40-22 victory over the AFC champions. The decisive victory was so complete that the only drama was how the Eagles would deliver a Gatorade shower to head coach Nick Sirianni.

Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith teamed up to deliver the shower of yellow Gatorade to Sirianni. The pair grabbed the cooler of Gatorade and attempted to sneak up on the coach with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. They appeared to be on their way to an easy and unsuspecting dunking, but they had to alter their course in the final steps because they suspected the coach saw them with the evidence.

After a brief hesitation, they went straight for Sirianni and dumped the Gatorade with startling accuracy. Sirianni got drenched in the process, but he wore a proud smile as he shook off the sticky liquid.

Sirianni was smiling throughout the entire game because the Eagles defense pressured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the start and kept him from making any plays until the game was out of hand.

Eagles take charge early and never give the Chiefs any hope

The Eagles asserted their dominant defense right away. After Mahomes completed his first pass of the game for 11 yards and a first down, the quarterback had no time to survey the defense. He followed with three consecutive incomplete passes, and that gave the Eagles a chance to take over.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles on a 7-play, 69-yard drive that culminated with the quarterback getting into the end zone on a 1-yard tush push. That gave the Eagles a lead that the Chiefs would never be able to threaten.

Hurts would go on to win the MVP of the game as he completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with a pair of TD passes. He hit Brown with a 12-yard scoring throw in the second quarter and he followed with a 46-yard touchdown bomb to Smith in the third quarter.

Smith finished as the Eagles' leading receiver, catching 4 of 5 targets for 69 yards. Brown was right behind, catching 3 passes for 43 yards.

The quarterback also led the Eagles in rushing as he carried the 11 times for 72 yards with a long run of 17 yards.