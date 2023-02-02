Philadelphia Eagles’ superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts says his injured shoulder continues to get better with time, but is still bothering him ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.

“I’m getting there. I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with,” Hurts said on Thursday, according to Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Hurts is in the process of having two weeks to heal up for the National Football League’s marquee game, but his performance in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers was underwhelming.

The MVP-candidate threw for just 121 yards in the Eagles 31-7 win last Sunday, but added eleven carries for an additional 39 yards and a short touchdown run of his own.

With Brock Purdy going down with a torn UCL early in the contest, the game turned into a beatdown, and Hurts wasn’t required to use his arm too much; the Eagles scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia Eagles fans are hoping that the shoulder is as close to 100 percent as possible as the city tries to win its second Super Bowl in six seasons, but Hurts’ comments on Thursday are certainly cause for at least a little bit of concern.

It will be tough sledding for the Eagles whether Jalen Hurts’ shoulder is 100 percent healthy or not, as the Kansas City Chiefs defense has been one of the better units in the game as of late.

The Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.