The Philadelphia Eagles feasted on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush the last time they played him in 2022, but they cannot expect to just coast in AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Divisional games can be unpredictable, especially when there is a palpable sense of desperation attached to them. Philly could possibly pulverize its NFC East rival's playoff hopes in Week 10, and DeVonta Smith plans to be a part of that.

The talented wide receiver missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury but returned to action in each of the next two days. He is leaving no doubt about his availability after logging a full practice session on Friday.

“Yeah, I'll be fine,” Smith told reporters, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner. Following back-to-back outings with at least 85 yards and a touchdown, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is looking to continue his surge in Dallas. His spectacular TD grab last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars went a long way in securing the 28-23 victory for the Eagles.

Eagles push through mid-week injury issues

There are emerging reports, which Nick Sirianni himself accidentally fueled, that Jalen Hurts is dealing with a mild ankle injury. Therefore, the burden might rest on Smith, AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley and the rest of Philadelphia's offensive weapons to make life as easy as possible for their quarterback. Micah Parsons has other ideas, though.

The All-Pro Cowboys pass-rusher is trending toward a return, which could force Hurts to be quick on his feet. Hurried throws might be the norm, putting pressure on DeVonta Smith to show off his tremendous skills on deep-ball situations. If his confidence is an accurate indicator of how he actually feels, then the 25-year-old receiver could be primed for another notable day.

Smith and the rest of the Eagles' core offensive members, which includes tight end Dallas Goedert, will be ready for battle when the squad arrives in Jerry World. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.