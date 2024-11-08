The Philadelphia Eagles are clouded by more uncertainty than most 6-2 teams tend to be, but that was to be expected after last season's collapse. Well, the skepticism is only going to increase following Nick Sirianni's latest remarks. The polarizing head coach just inadvertently earned the team, quarterback Jalen Hurts and himself much unwanted attention.

When asked why he gave Hurts a load management day at Wednesday's practice, Sirianni offered a startling response. “He was dealing with– it was on the injury report,” he curiously told the media, via Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton. “Dealing with the ankle. And, you know, making sure we're cautious with everything.”

Ironically, Sirianni just threw “caution” to the wind with his possible reveal. He caught everyone off guard with his explanation, as Hurts was not listed on the injury report with an ankle issue. The Eagles' public relations guy quickly chimed in after reporters followed up, and said it was a “rest” day. Sirianni changed course.

“It was a rest, yeah,” he said. “Sorry. I thought you were talking about something else.” That revision is not going to stop the NFL from inquiring about Hurts' condition. The Eagles will be subjected to fines if they were found to be withholding information. Even if the coach did make an honest mistake, he has opened his team to a deluge of questions.

Eagles must move on and get locked-in for their Week 10 matchup

The Dallas Cowboys may also reconsider their game plan if they think Hurts is hampered by an ankle injury. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer could have a whole new plan in mind if he believes there is minimal risk of the mobile QB running wild like he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week (13 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown).

Philly fans can only shake their heads after this bizarre press conference exchange. Jalen Hurts is almost certainly going to play on Sunday, but his performance will now be under heavy scrutiny. Nick Sirianni is also obviously under the microscope. The best way to quiet any chatter would be by unleashing a beatdown on the shorthanded Cowboys in Jerry World.