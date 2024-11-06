As the Dallas Cowboys endure roster blemishes, and a lack of execution over the last few games, they finally received positive news about their star defensive player in Micah Parsons. The 25-year-old linebacker returned to practice on Wednesday, and is trending in the right direction to suit up in the NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, per Todd Archer on X, formerly Twitter.

Parsons hasn't played since the team's September 26 win against the New York Giants, where he recorded just two tackles and one for a loss. Head coach Mike McCarthy had high hopes about Parsons' status to open up the practice week, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports.

“The plan is for Micah to practice today, in a limited fashion,” McCarthy said on Monday, via the team’s website. “It’ll be in a limited fashion, but he’s looking good and he’s confident. We’ll see how today goes. He’ll be on a rep count.”

The Cowboys are already without Dak Prescott for multiple weeks, and CeeDee Lamb's status remains up in the air with a shoulder injury, so Parsons' practicing gives the defense an added boost for a huge battle with the Eagles.

Cowboys get Micah Parsons back for rivalry showdown with Eagles

The Cowboys (3-5) have been a surprise during the 2024-25 NFL season, but not in the way that they envisioned. They've fallen to NFC teams over their last three games, and it's been detrimental to their path to a playoff appearance this year.

Having Parsons return to a defense that just allowed the Atlanta Falcons to record 310 yards and four touchdowns.

As long as Parsons doesn't experience any setbacks before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, the All-Pro defender will step back into his enormous role when the Cowboys meet up with the Eagles at AT&T Stadium.