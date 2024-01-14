In a captivating revelation that fuses the realms of science and sports, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson provides a scientific take on the Philadelphia Eagles' notorious “Tush Push” in an enlightening video published by Kyle Brandt. As the Eagles continue to dominate with this unconventional play, Dr. Tyson explores the physics behind its success and, while unable to propose a counter-strategy, sheds light on why the “Brotherly Shove” remains unstoppable. He also hints at the fact that contrary to popular belief, the success of the play is not due to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' notorious 600-pound squat ability. Could this mean that other teams could replicate the play if they just knew how? Who knows for sure, but it is interesting to think about.

The video begins with Kyle Brandt pondering the role of physics in football—a display of terrestrial physics with elements like kinetic energy, potential energy, and inertia. Seeking answers, Brandt turns to the renowned astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, questioning if coaches and players consider physics in their strategies.

Dr. Tyson responds by delving into the intricacies of the Tush Push. When the Eagles line up for the play, the advantage lies in the hike. As Dr. Tyson explains, no one on the opposing team can move until after the Eagles initiate the play, giving them a fractional but crucial head start in momentum transfer. This, according to Dr. Tyson, is a key factor that contributes to the success of the Tush Push.

“The Eagles are already in motion. They are using Earth as a launch point for their movement,” Dr. Tyson elucidates, drawing attention to the unique advantage the Eagles gain by exploiting the laws of physics in their favor. To emphasize the magnitude of this impact, Dr. Tyson intriguingly notes that every time the Eagles execute the play, it subtly alters the rotation of the Earth—a testament to the profound influence of the Tush Push.

As the conversation unfolds, Dr. Tyson addresses potential strategies to counter the Tush Push. Jumping over the players appears to be a natural thought, but Dr. Tyson points out the disadvantage of such a move. When a player jumps over, they momentarily disconnect from the Earth, losing the ability to press against it for leverage—a critical disadvantage when faced with the forceful push of the Eagles.

Drawing on his personal experience as a wrestler, Dr. Tyson vividly explains the concept. Holding onto the Earth provides stability and leverage, but once disconnected, a player is left with only their body weight, a significantly weaker force. This insight into the importance of being connected to the Earth unveils a nuanced aspect of the Tush Push strategy.

The video then shifts to the prowess of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, highlighting his strength as a squatter. Dr. Tyson, however, dismisses the relevance of this strength in the Tush Push. Why? Because, as Dr. Tyson emphasizes, Hurts becomes airborne during the play, supported by two pushers—one on each butt cheek—hence coining the term “Tush Push.” The force exerted in the play, according to Dr. Tyson's explanation, is determined by the mass and acceleration, with the players connected to the Earth having an advantage due to their mass including that of the Earth itself.

Many teams, players, coaches, and even the league itself have scrutinized the Tush Push, saying it only works because of Hurts' perceived lower-body strength. However, if what Dr. Tyson claims is actually true, well then critics of the play have lost their scapegoat. Any and every team should be able to run the play if they appropriately understand the underlying physics and use it to their advantage the way the Eagles do.

The scientific breakdown of the Tush Push by Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson offers a fascinating perspective on why the play works so effectively for the Eagles. While critics argue that the play resembles a rugby scrum and lacks aesthetic appeal, Dr. Tyson's analysis provides a deeper understanding of the physics at play, demonstrating the strategic brilliance behind the Eagles' unconventional approach.

As the Eagles head into their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, the “Brotherly Shove” remains a subject of intense discussion, both for its undeniable success on the field and the scientific intrigue it has generated beyond the realm of sports. Whether opponents can devise a counter-strategy based on Dr. Tyson's insights remains to be seen, but for now, the Eagles continue to defy expectations with their unstoppable Tush Push.