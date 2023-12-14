It might be time to change the name of the 92 percenters.

On his New Heights podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce calls his fans the 92 Percenters. That name comes from the approximate 92% historic success rate of the Tush Push, the seemingly unstoppable quarterback sneak run by Kelce, the Eagles offensive line, and QB Jalen Hurts. However, through 13 games of the 2022-23 NFL season, Kelce is actually lowballing the Tush Push success rate.

“The Eagles have converted 28 of 30 Tush Push sneaks in the first 13 games,” The 33rd Team’s Paul Domowitch shared on social media ahead of Week 15. “Hurts is 27-for-29. Mariota is 1-for-1. Nine of Hurts' 12 rush TDs have been Tush Pushes. Eagles are 9-9 on 4th-and-1 w/it, and 11-12 on 3rd-and-1.”

So, to put those numbers into percentages, the overall Tush Push success rate is 93.3 percent, Jalen Hurts is at 93.1 percent, backup QB Marcus Mariota is at 100 percent, the team is also 100 percent using the maneuver on 4th-and-1, and 91.6 percent on 3rd-and-1.

The incredible effectiveness of the Tush Push is one of the reasons that the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL again this season. This weapon means that they effectively start every drive on 1st-and-9 while everyone else needs 10 yards in two or three plays to guarantee a first down.

There is a growing buzz that Roger Goodell and the NFL want to eliminate the play under the guise of player safety. So, this season could be the last time we see this play that is so effective for the Eagles and, for some reason, hit or miss for the rest of the league.

Whether the Tush Push is outlawed or not, though, maybe it’s time for Jason Kelce to suggest a name change for his 92 Percenters to the 93.3 Percenters.