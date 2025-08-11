The Philadelphia Eagles have a deep offensive line that survived Jason Kelce's retirement and helped propel the franchise to its second Super Bowl victory last season, but a team can only lose so many stalwarts before fans start to worry. The City of Brotherly Love is eagerly waiting for more news regarding left guard Landon Dickerson's practice injury.

There was plenty of concern around Dickerson after he was carted out of practice on Sunday night, but now he has received good news on the injury. The standout lineman has suffered a meniscus injury and is currently week-to-week, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Dickerson will have a minor procedure on his knee, but this is close to the best-case scenario considering what it looked like on Sunday.

Would Eagles be able to get by without Landon Dickerson?

While this update is great news, Dickerson will still likely miss some time with the injury. Although interior linemen are obviously easier to replace than tackles, one still cannot overlook the value a reliable guard can provide. The 26-year-old has started 16 games or more in each of the last three seasons, making a noticeable impact on the two primary phases of offense. Dickerson is an especially adept run-blocker, posting a 79.7 grade in that area in 2024-25, per Pro Football Focus.

Saquon Barkley is an exceptional running back, but he did not rush for more than 2,000 yards on talent alone. A skills position player can only do so much damage if the O-Line wobbles. He averaged an inefficient 3.9 yards per carry in his final season with the New York Giants. Fortunately, even with the Dickerson injury, Philly's wall of protection is far sturdier than the one that was blocking for Barkley in 2023-24. Actually, it could still rank among the top-10 in the NFL.

Make no mistake, Landon Dickerson is one of the best at his position. Replacing him for any length of time is a chore. But the Eagles trust their depth. They are hoping for a favorable return timeline, while also preparing guys like Matt Pryor or Brett Toth to fill in if and when necessary.

A complete machine trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and that is what it will likely take to repeat as champs in this upcoming season.