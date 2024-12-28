As the NFL regular season nears its conclusion, tensions between fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants are escalating in unusual ways. Eagles fans reportedly plan to take a jab at their division rivals by flying a banner over Lincoln Financial Field during the Giants’ Week 18 matchup against Philadelphia. The message? A sarcastic “TY NY for No. 26,” a reference to Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

This planned aerial display comes amidst a difficult season for the Giants, who currently sit at a dismal 2-13 and have endured a franchise-record 10-game losing streak. While the Giants have struggled, Barkley has been a bright spot, currently just 268 yards away from breaking the NFL’s single-season rushing yards record with two games left to play.

The use of banners as a form of fan protest or mockery has become a growing trend this season, particularly for Giants fans disgruntled by the team’s performance. Earlier this month, multiple banners criticizing team ownership and management flew over MetLife Stadium. Messages like “Mr. Mara — enough… Clean house or sell the team” targeted Giants co-owner John Mara and the organization’s leadership, while another banner mocked the team’s winless home record with, “Are drones searching for Giants wins at home?”

Eagles continue to troll Giants

Bad weather canceled banner plans during the Giants’ recent home game against the Colts, and the trend is set to continue into Week 18. This time, however, Eagles fans are using the tactic for a playful taunt.

The “TY NY for No. 26” banner reflects admiration for Barkley’s standout performance in an otherwise bleak season for the Giants. The running back has been the team’s lone beacon of hope, with his exceptional season putting him on the brink of history. The banner, however, is less about celebrating Barkley’s achievements and more about poking fun at the Giants’ misfortunes, particularly their inability to surround their star player with a competitive roster.

The planned banner is part of a broader rivalry between the Eagles and Giants, with fans of both teams finding creative ways to needle each other. Adding to the tension is the fact that the Eagles, despite their recent struggles, remain in contention for playoff seeding, while the Giants are playing for little more than pride.

Interestingly, Giants fans are also planning to send their own message at Lincoln Financial Field during Week 18. One anonymous fan told NJ Advance Media that they are in the process of crafting a banner to respond to the ongoing criticisms of the team’s leadership.

As the season wraps up, it’s clear that the rivalry between Eagles and Giants fans is as alive as ever, with creativity on full display both on the field and in the skies. Whether the “TY NY for No. 26” banner will spark further animosity or simply serve as a lighthearted jab remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the matchup between these NFC East foes will be accompanied by plenty of off-field drama.