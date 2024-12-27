Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson remains skeptical about Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles surpassing his single-season rushing record.

“I don't think he'll break it. But if he breaks it, he breaks it. Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don't pull no punches on that. But I'm not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That's the way I look at it. If he's fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it's a great record to have,” Dickerson said in an interview with Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

The NFL single-season rushing record has stood unchallenged for four decades, a milestone achieved before Saquon Barkley was even born. Dickerson set the record in 1984 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, amassing an incredible 2,105 yards on 379 carries while crossing the end zone 14 times.

What it would take for Saquon Barkley to break Eric Dickerson's record

To break the record, the 27-year-old would need to average 134 rushing yards per game over the Eagles' final two regular-season matchups. While Barkley leads the league with an impressive average of 122.5 rushing yards per game, that pace falls short of what’s required to etch his name into the history books.

It’s important to highlight that Dickerson’s record was set in a 16-game season, unlike the NFL’s current 17-game schedule. Even if Barkley falls short of 2,106 yards, he still has the chance to become just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

He already has his name in the Philadelphia Eagles' record books by setting the franchise's single-season rushing record.

Barkley is nearing the end of an outstanding debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles, having rushed for 1,838 yards on 314 attempts through 15 games. After signing with the Eagles last offseason following his time with the rival New York Giants, Barkley is now also just 162 yards away from joining an elite group of players who have surpassed 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Barkley joining an elite group of players

The seven other players who have rushed for over 2,000 yards in a single season includes Adrian Peterson (2,097 yards with Minnesota in 2012), Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards with Baltimore in 2003), Barry Sanders (2,053 yards with Detroit in 1997), Derrick Henry (2,027 yards with Tennessee in 2020), Terrell Davis (2,008 yards with Denver in 1998), Chris Johnson (2,006 yards with Tennessee in 2009), and O.J. Simpson (2,003 yards with Buffalo in 1973).

The Eagles will conclude their regular season with two home games, first facing the Dallas Cowboys and then taking on the New York Giants.

Barkley has been instrumental in the Eagles' strong 2024 season, helping the team achieve a 12-3 record and clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia now has a chance to lock up the NFC East title with a Week 17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old could have a productive outing against Dallas, whose run defense ranks among the league's weakest, surrendering 135.9 rushing yards per game.

The matchup is set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.