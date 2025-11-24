The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed against the Dallas Cowboys 24-21, blowing a 21-0 lead Sunday and losing in walk-off fashion. AJ Brown delivered some early fireworks amid rumors of tensions over his usage. But he was on the wrong end of the final result with Philly.

So what went wrong in the eyes of the All-Pro Brown?

The verbose wide receiver believes adjustments led to Philly's downfall — adjustments on the Cowboys' end.

“A.J. Brown pointed to the adjustments the Cowboys made in the second half as to why the Eagles struggled on offense, along with the self inflicted wounds,” posted NBC Philadelphia sports reporter Ashlyn Sullivan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brown even became his own worst critic, calling himself out for a false start. He added he must “get on the same page” with the offense.

Have tensions eased between AJ Brown, Eagles even after Cowboys loss?

Brown ignited locker room drama with his words on Nov. 12. He noticeably received low targets and limited production in a loaded Eagles offense.

However, Sunday he looked like the dominating wideout Eagles fans are used to: Catching eight passes for 110 yards and scoring the first TD of the game.

Jalen Hurts finds AJ Brown for the early Eagles TD 🦅 pic.twitter.com/v3Qj1oLFEA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025

Quarterback Jalen Hurts engineered three scoring drives on the first trio of offensive possessions. But Philly looked stagnant after.

Philadelphia was forced to punt on its next four times it had the ball, then missed a field goal. And Philly's final offensive possession ended with Dallas forcing the Eagles' punt team on the field.

Philly drops to 8-3 overall after the road loss.