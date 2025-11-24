The Philadelphia Eagles will have a hard time sleeping on Sunday after they lost a 21-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The defending champions looked like they were coasting toward the win after their huge advantage in the first half. But the Cowboys never gave up and mounted a furious fightback to steal the victory, 24-21, courtesy of kicker Brandon Aubrey's 42-yard field goal as time expired.

The Eagles, who committed late-game errors, fell to 8-3, as their winning streak got snapped at four games. The Cowboys improved to 5-5-1.

The defeat could prove to be costly for Philadelphia, with safety Andrew Mukuba suffering an injury in the final minute of the game after tackling wide receiver George Pickens. He was carted to the locker room after the play.

“Andrew Mukuba has a boot on his right foot. Using crutches and needs a cart to get to the bus,” said Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks on X after the game.

As of writing, it remains unclear what Mukuba's injury is.

The 22-year-old rookie tallied two solo tackles against the Cowboys.

He has played well in his maiden campaign, logging 43 combined tackles, including 25 solo tackles, and two interceptions.

The Eagles might have to brace for the worst regarding Mukuba's status and find other guys who could fill in. They will have a quick turnaround as they will return to action on Friday against the Chicago Bears.

Mukuba was drafted by Philadelphia as the 64th overall pick out of Texas. He impressed during training camp and earned the starting spot.

If he is sidelined for an extended period, safety Sydney Brown should move up the depth chart.