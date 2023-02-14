The conditions of the field during Super Bowl 57 have been a hot topic, as players were seen slipping throughout the game. Eagles defensive end Hasson Reddick opened up on the conditions, and he did not make a glowing endorsement of the field.

“I’m not going to lie: it was the worst field I’ve ever played on,” Reddick said via Doug Haller of The Athletic. “…It was very disappointing. It’s the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is. I don’t know. Maybe the league will look at it and tell Arizona they got to step their stuff up.”

Hasson Reddick and the Eagles were not the only player in the game to express that the field conditions were bad. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark did as well.

“Kind of terrible,” Chiefs defender Frank Clark said of the field, via Haller. “A lot of these stadiums, they’re trying these new tactics and stuff with the grass. I’ve been playing football since I was seven. The best grass I ever played on was grass that’s naturally there. The best grass I ever played on was grass that doesn’t move, that doesn’t get shifted inside and outside.”

Oklahoma State University tweeted that the turf for Super Bowl 57 was from them, but that was before they knew the backlash that would come. The school released a statement regarding the matter.

“While OSU scientists developed and patented Tahoma 31, they had no role in creating or preparing the field for Super Bowl LVII,” the school said in its statement, via Oklahoma State sports reporter Dean Ruhl.

Tahoma 31 is what the specific type of turf that was used in the game is called. It is a mix of two types of Bermuda grass and ryegrass, according to an ESPN story. The field is ‘one of the strongest varieties of Bermuda grass that you can get’ according to NFL field surface director Nick Pappas, via ESPN.

Despite the preparation, it turns out that the NFL’s plan for a field surface did not work out,.