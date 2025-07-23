When it comes to professional sports, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has one of the sweetest gigs in the business.

The owner of the biggest contract in franchise history, Hurts has an unreal collection of talent around him, a Super Bowl MVP in his trophy case, and an ability to continue to compete for championships for the remainder of his prime as the face of an organization that loves him.

And yet, what if Hurts just didn't play football anymore? What if he decided he didn't want to take hits from $40 million edge rushers and instead wanted to do something a little less physically taxing? What sport would Hurts even consider playing after being positioned to be a big-time NFL quarterback for the majority of his life, dating back to high school and even earlier?

Well, a reporter asked Hurts that very question at training camp, and the pride of both Oklahoma and Alabama decided to take a page from his mentor Michael Jordan's book and turn his attention to the baseball diamond, teaming up with Bryce Harper just across the Philadelphia Sports Complex.

“I'd go team up with Bryce Harper and the Phillies and play shortstop or center field,” Hurts declared via Elliot Shorre-Park.

Now, as MJ learned firsthand, it's sometimes easier to play a baseball player in a movie than actually make it to the majors after a championship-winning career in another sport, but such a move isn't necessarily unprecedented, with Deion Sanders famously playing in an MLB and NFL game on the very same day.

Fortunately, this was just an early training camp hypothetical, and Eagles fans can count on Hurts to be their favorite team's starting quarterback for a very long time, even if Harper probably wouldn't mind getting a little extra help before the 2025 MLB trade deadline.