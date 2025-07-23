Saquon Barkley had a magical season in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 2,000 yards and helping them win the Super Bowl. Barkley is in elite company when talking about 2,000-yard rushers, but he would be in a category by himself if he were to do it again.

The Eagles running back recently spoke about potentially repeating the feat, and he noted that it's not as easy as many think the first time.

“It's only nine of us who have ever done it,” Barkley said. “The reason why it's hard to do it twice is because it's hard to do it the first time. For me, 2,000 yards isn't the goal. It's winning a Super Bowl and going out there to perform at a high level.  I didn't come in with the mindset last year to run for 2,000 yards; it just happened. Just stay in the moment, take care of the little things, be consistent with our process, and be obsessive with our process.”

The Eagles leaned on Barkley last season in the run game, and it's safe to say that some of his performances helped them win some of their games. Though he may not be setting out to reach that goal, the way the run game was working for the Eagles last season, it wouldn't be a surprise.

Saquon Barkley looking to have another strong season with Eagles

Barkley signing with the Eagles proved to be one of the biggest free agent additions from any team last season, and the numbers show it. Almost every week, Barkley was putting up big numbers and closing out games for the Eagles, while doing it in style. He won Best Play at the ESPYs after he backwards hurdled over a defender when the Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was able to surpass 2,000 yards for the season, and the Eagles found themselves as Super Bowl champions at the end of the year. It was a great year for Barkley, and the hope is that they can have similar success this season.

This time it may be different, as teams are going to give the Eagles their best shot every week, and they will do whatever it takes to stop Barkley.

Unfortunately for teams, sometimes good offense beats good defense, and if Barkley finds a hole, he's going to power through and make a play.

