The Philadelphia Eagles are currently gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season, in which they will look to defend their Super Bowl title from a year ago, which they won over the Kansas City Chiefs in dominant fashion. Earlier this offseason, the Eagles' biggest weapon–the tush push–survived a vote from the board of governers that attempted to outlaw it.

Still, that's not the only thing members of the Eagles' offensive line have a vested interest in on the business side of things.

Recently, Eagles future Hall of Fame center Lane Johnson spoke on some of the issues involving the NFL Players' Association.

“It’s a s**t show, I guess. I mean, it’s been that way. People have known that. I’ve known that. So hopefully it gets better. I think it will,” said Johnson, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk (via Mark Maske of the Washington Post).

“I think [players will] care more when they realize that their voice is heard. Right now I feel like we have the weakest union in sports. But . . . it doesn’t change the way I feel about playing. But hopefully they can fix it for players in the future,” said Johnson.

Johnson sued both the NFL and the NFL Players' Association during the 2017 season regarding his suspension for using performance enhancing drugs. Coincidentally, the Eagles also ended up winning the Super Bowl later on that year as well.

Can the Eagles repeat?

Business-related issues probably won't be on the front of mind for Johnson and his Eagles teammates when they take the field for the first time on the 2025 season.

Instead, the Eagles will be focused on trying to become just the third team this century to repeat as NFL champions, and they are returning almost all of the key players who helped them win a championship a season ago.

Add that to the fact that several members of the Eagles' defense are still young and theoretically have room to grow, and the Eagles figure to be a force in the NFL landscape for years to come.

The Eagles will first take the field in 2025 on September 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.