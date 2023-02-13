Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was a thrilling affair. After a hard-fought, back and forth contest, the Chiefs ended up coming out on top 38-35 after Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal with less than ten seconds left in the game. Just two players later, the Chiefs were Super Bowl champions once again.

While the Chiefs were ecstatic with their outcome, the Eagles on the other hand were left to wonder what could have been. Philadelphia was in the driver’s seat for long stretches of this game, but they couldn’t close out Kansas City, and will head back to the drawing board to try to figure out how to get themselves on top next season.

The Eagles obviously didn’t win this game, but that still didn’t make them the biggest loser on the night. While everyone was focused on the game, it was hard to miss the brutal mistake the NFL made at the worst possible time that ended up making them the biggest loser on a night that featured some fantastic football.

The NFL is the biggest loser of Super Bowl 57 thanks to their horrible field conditions

In the buildup to the game, the NFL was pushing the new grass they were using for this game that had been growing for two years prior to the game. With players around the league voicing their disdain for the increasing use of turf fields, the NFL likely believed they found a solution with this flashy new grass that would be on full display in the biggest game of the year.

Instead, the field conditions were so bad that they actually played a pretty big role in this game. Players were slipping and sliding all over the field, and it resulted in pretty much everyone on the Eagles being forced to change their cleats in an effort to give themselves more traction on the slick playing field. But for the most part, both teams saw their players unable to stay on their feet throughout the game.

When the field is a talking point in the Super Bowl, that typically means something has gone seriously wrong, and it’s clear that’s true after this game. There were luckily no players that suffered an injury as a result of the field conditions, but this is the sort of risk that the NFL has literally no business taking in the biggest game of the year.

This sort of grass has never been used in an NFL game before, which was the first mistake the league makes. Given all the complaints about the playing field surfaces recently, this is something that should have been tested in a much more lower-stakes game. Instead, the decision was made to implement this field for the first time ever in the biggest game of the season.

That decision in its own right is confusing, but the fact that the players went out and literally couldn’t stay on their feet because of how bad the field was makes things look even worse. Was this even tested prior to being utilized? If so, who on earth determined that this field was suitable for the Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events of the year?

The NFL clearly was hoping to get a vote of confidence from players for their bold new strategy when it came to playing field surfaces, but instead, they look like complete fools. The product of football was still good, but it was hard to not see the impact it had on the game. Luckily, there wasn’t a massive play that the slick conditions caused that completely changed the outcome of the game.

It’s fascinating on a night where the Eagles lost a shot to become immortalized in NFL history that they weren’t even the biggest loser. The NFL is the biggest loser for believing they would look like heroes, only to completely botch their handling of the field for the biggest game of the season. It’s not necessarily out of the ordinary for this league to make themselves look idiotic, but this field gaffe may have taken things to a new level.

The game finished without any major hiccups, but it’s safe to say that this new grass will likely not be used again anytime soon. The NFL thought they found the solution to the playing field debate, but they proved that they have no idea what they are trying to do to remedy the issue, and while the Eagles may have lost, it’s clear the NFL managed to make themselves the biggest loser as a result of the poor field conditions.