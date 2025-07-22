The Philadelphia Eagles opened their training camp on Tuesday by signing veteran defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, further strengthening their depth and competition in the defensive front rotation.

Okoronkwo was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and has carved out a solid, dependable career as a pass-rush specialist. With 17 career sacks, 132 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 38 quarterback hits, Okoronkwo has played in over 80 career games with the Rams, Houston Texans, and the Cleveland Browns before officially joining Philadelphia's roster this week.

In 2023, Okoronkwo entered into a three-year, $19 million deal with the Browns, which included incentives to bring the deal value to as much as $22 million. Okoronkwo was set to earn $2.235 million in base salary in 2023, but he was released by the Browns just last month, which surprised some people.

Last season, Okoronkwo appeared in 16 games for Cleveland, registering 23 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection. He demonstrated his ability to pressure the quarterback, giving the Eagles' defense a reliable and proven pass-rushing option, especially after Philadelphia waived K.J. Henry on the same day Okoronkwo was signed.

The Eagles brought in defensive tackle Jacob Sykes, adding depth to the overall defensive line unit. Sykes went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and had a short appearance with the Seattle Seahawks, but made a name in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas and ended up with good experience.

Philadelphia waived both K.J. Henry and running back Lew Nichols as part of their roster adjustments. Both players spent most of the previous season on the Eagles' practice squad and never appeared in regular NFL games.

With these new additions, the Eagles continue reshaping and refining their defensive unit during training camp, working to add more experience, reliable depth, and versatility to their pass rush ahead of the upcoming NFL season.