The Philadelphia Eagles are starting training camp, ready to go on another run to a back-to-back title. The Eagles contain one of the best offensive lines in the league, and left tackle Jordan Mailata recently spoke to the media about the subject.

Mailata had an interesting take on the term ‘defending champions.”

“Whatever we did last year, it doesn’t matter. We’re not defending nothing. We’re not the defending Champs.. We’re not defending s**t. I don’t like hearing that, ‘defending champions”. We have our mission, and now we gotta go do it all over again.”

He is not wrong. There are a lot of athletes who don't like getting praised for something in the past that has nothing to do with the current season. The Eagles are a very good football team, but just because they are defending their title, it doesn't mean it will be given to them. Winning back-to-back titles is not easy. It is a rare feat, and the Eagles want to be the first team since the Kansas City Chiefs to do so. Winning multiple championships is how dynasties are made, and this Eagles one is on the right track toward that honor.

The Eagles' roster will look very similar to last season, especially on offense. All the weapons are back. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and the incredible offensive line led by Lane Johnson and Mailata. Stopping that group will be very difficult. The Eagles won 14 games last season, and there should be no reason why they don't win at least 12 once again this year. The NFC East is a difficult division, but the Eagles are without a doubt the top team in the NFC.

The first action for the Eagles will be against the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 1 of the preseason on Thursday, August 7.