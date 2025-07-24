The Philadelphia Eagles are currently participating in training camp, hoping to repeat as champions after their Super Bowl victory a year ago. A huge reason for the Eagles' success was the play of their defensive line, which put relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during that game.

One of the several Georgia Bulldogs on the Eagles' defensive unit is Jordan Davis, who recently revealed that he lost 26 pounds this offseason, going from 356 to 330.

At a recent press conference, Davis hilariously offered to show the media proof of his transformation, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

“Should I take my shirt off so y’all can see it?” asked Davis, which drew a host of laughs from media members in attendance (via Devan Kaney of 94WIP).

If Davis is able to maintain that weight, it could go a long way in helping him stay on the field for longer periods of time, as his conditioning was one of the main concerns about him coming out of college.

However, in his time so far in the NFL, Davis has proven himself to be an elite defensive lineman able to contribute to winning at a high level.

A huge chance for the Eagles

The Eagles are hoping to become just the third team this century to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and on paper, they figure to have a great chance to do just that.

The Eagles are returning the bulk of their Super Bowl core from a season ago, and there's also room for theoretical growth for several members of the Eagles' defense, including Davis, fellow Georgia Bulldogs Jalen Carter, and 2024 rookie Cooper DeJean, who recorded a pick six of Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

The thought of the Eagles' already vaunted defensive unit becoming even better in 2025 is certainly a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL.

In any case, the Eagles will begin their title defense with a Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, which will be the first game of the 2025 NFL season.

That contest is set for September 4 in Philadelphia.