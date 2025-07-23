After watching the rookie's impressive 2024 campaign, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has high expectations for cornerback Cooper DeJean. DeJean's name has moved up in the rankings as a premier cornerback. After gaining notoriety as a reliable punt returner, Cooper emerged as the Eagles' starting cornerback in place of Avonte Maddox. Now, Brown is predicting an All-Pro selection.

Brown says he's even come up with a nickname for Cooper's ascension heading into the 2025 NFL season, per Eagles reporter Jason Dumas.

“I call him APC,” Brown said. “All-Pro Coop.”

The news surrounding DeJean's performance amid Eagles' first day of training camp is seeing the young cornerback lining up at safety. As a slot corner in nickel packages for the champion squad, the other options include playing him as an outside cornerback in the base defense opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. Either way, his presence on defense hasn't gone unnoticed as Brown gushed over DeJean's growth into a young NFL star.

AJ Brown warns Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has set high expectations for himself and his teammates ahead of the 2026 NFL season. As a part of the defending champion Eagles, Brown believes he's the best NFL player at his position, sending a bold message to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Brown is out to prove himself this season. As a champion, Brown wants to be considered the best at his position, and isn't afraid to puff his chest out ahead of defending the NFL title, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“I truly feel like I'm the best [wide receiver] in the league, and I wanna put a stamp on that,” Brown said. “So, I'm definitely motivated, but also I have to put the team first. I can go into detail but, I think, that's what I focus on, being a better version of myself and proving each and every day that I am the best.”

AJ Brown said he feels he is the best wide receiver in the league and this year he wants to "put a stamp on it"

With the kind of confidence Brown's instilled into teammates such as, Cooper DeJean, it's not a surprise to hear him speak on his skillset as the best NFL wide receiver. Brown's undoubtedly in the conversation amongst the likes of Jefferson and Chase. While 2026 could be the season he separates himself from the rest of the pack, it'll definitely be under a microscope as NFL fans will wait to see if AJ's talk matches what they see on the gridiron.