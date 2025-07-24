Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles began training camp as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Eagles are returning most of the key members who helped them hoist the Lombardi Trophy a season ago, and they also added some talent this offseason through the NFL Draft.

The Eagles spent their first round selection on Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who fell to the bottom of the first round primarily due to concerns about a torn labrum that required surgery.

However, on Thursday, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio provided a positive update about Campbell's recovery process and his participation in training camp.

“Vic Fangio didn’t expect to see Jihaad Campbell yesterday. He joked that the trainers like to underpromise and overdeliver to look good,” reported Zach Berman of PHLY. “This was a key development for the Eagles. Fangio said nothing earth-shattering from Campbell’s first day, but participating was a plus.”

When healthy, Campbell was one of the best at his position in the college football world during his time at Alabama and could end up becoming a steal for the Eagles if he is able to stay on the field.

A huge opportunity for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have the rare opportunity to repeat as Super Bowl champions after taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in resounding fashion this February.

As previously mentioned, the Eagles are returning almost their entire core from a season ago, and it's worth considering how much the defense might improve, as several members of that unit are still in the early portion of their career and theoretically have room to grow.

The Eagles have arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, with the league's best running back in Saquon Barkley along with its best defensive line, and one of its best offensive lines to boot.

If they're able to stay even remotely healthy in 2025, a repeat as champions certainly seems to be on the board.

In any case, the Eagles will kick off their 2025 season against the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys in prime time on September 4 at home.