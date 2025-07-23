The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the field in 2025 looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions after winning it all last season. For superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown, it sounds like he has a unique individual goal that resulted in him sending a strong message that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will pay attention to.

By now, it's clear that Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the league, as he's earned a myriad of individual accolades, while also helping Philadelphia win a championship last season. Heading into the new season, though, Brown revealed that he believes he's the best player at his position in the league, and that he's looking to prove as much in 2025.

“I truly feel like I'm the best (wide receiver) in the league, and I wanna put a stamp on that,” Brown said, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. “Definitely motivated, but also I have to put the team first … That's what I focus on, being a better version of myself and proving each and every day that I am the best.”

A.J. Brown, Eagles looking to run it back in 2025

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on during a practice drill at NovaCare Complex.
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Brown missed four games last season, but he still caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles when he was on the field. While he didn't earn Pro Bowl honors, he was selected to the All-Pro Second Team for the third straight season, which is a testament his continued strong play for Philadelphia. However, Brown has never been on the All-Pro First Team, which is something he's looking to change this season.

Of course, the main thing that matters is the overall success of the team, so as long as the Eagles are winning games, Brown likely won't care how much or little he produces. When push comes to shove, though, he believes he's better than guys like Jefferson and Chase, and he will be looking to show off his talents throughout the 2025 campaign.

