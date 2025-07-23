After his first Super Bowl victory, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is focused on his second ring while moving up the ranks of top NFL QBs. Still proving himself to be on of the league's elite quarterbacks, Hurts isn't just satisfied with winning one championship. Perhaps it's the biggest reason why he hasn't put his Super Bowl ring on as he's too focused on what's ahead to look back on the most significant accomplishment of his young career.

After leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory since 2018, Hurts understands getting back to the NFL's brightest stage won't be easy, but he hasn't put his championship ring on while focusing on reaching Super Bowl LX, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Jalen Hurts says he didn’t put the Super Bowl ring on because he has moved on to next year,” Shorr-Parks reported.

However, he has seen the Eagles' championship ring, which he described as “surreal” amidst coming back to training camp for the first time since winning Super Bowl LIX in a 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, per CBS News' Tom Dougherty.

“Almost not nostalgic, but to see something that you've earned, have a moment to appreciate that one last time,” Hurts said. “Kind of overdue in terms of what it was supposed to be initially, but it was a moment and that moment's behind us.”

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had a different approach with his Super Bowl championship ring, per NFL reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Probably one of the best experiences I've ever experienced,” Brown said. “In that moment, I truly felt like a true champion, you know? I came here only for the ring. I didn't eat. I didn't do anything. The whole ceremony was great. It was good to see some of my old teammates and talk to them, but that ring left me speechless. I really enjoyed it. I'm trying to figure out what to do with it.”

AJ Brown said he felt like a true champion when he got the Super Bowl ring

Hurts, 26, is already onto the next one.

Jalen Hurts spending time with Michael Jordan after Eagles title

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spent time with Michael Jordan. Perhaps being around the Hall of Fame guard who won six NBA championships is rubbing off on the champion quarterback. The two were captured together in Greece this summer.

Michael Jordan with Jalen Hurts and Carmelo Anthony in Greece 🇬🇷

Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony was also seen next to Jordan and Hurts as the summer following a Super Bowl title continues for the Eagles QB.