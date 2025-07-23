The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back to the Super Bowl this season, and it all starts with what they do in training camp and beyond. To start, they already have a few injuries to address on some of their key linebackers, as Nakobe Dean was placed on the PUP list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dean is still recovering from tearing his patellar tendon during the Eagles' playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. The linebacker will not be able to participate in practice until he's activated, and he is still on the 90-player roster.

Before his injury, Dean played well for the Eagles and had some good moments, but when he comes back, he will have to prove that he can be a longstay for the team, as he'll be a free agent next season. Also, the Eagles drafted Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the draft, and he was able to avoid the NFI list after coming back from shoulder surgery.

Campbell won't be fully practicing to start in camp, and the Eagles will bring him along slowly. If he ends up playing well in Dean's absence, the team will have some decisions to make.

Eagles looking for sustained success

The Eagles are coming into this season with the same goal of making it back to the Super Bowl and winning, but they know it's not that easy. Head coach Nick Siranni noted that he wanted to have sustained success, and that's been the motto for them this offseason.

“The main thing is it takes what it takes, right? You’re going to have to be able to work extremely hard and you’re going to have to be able to overcome adversity,” Sirianni said via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “You always have to be right in the moment of where you are.

“As I’ve done research and talked to these guys and we’ve had an element of sustained success here as well, but you can have two ends of it. You rest on your laurels, you rest on your past accomplishments and you’re not here working or you’re looking too far ahead of how do we do this again.”

It's safe to say that the Eagles have had sustained success over the past few years, making it to the playoffs four straight years and making the Super Bowl twice in that time. If they can keep doing what they've been doing, they can find themself back where they were last season.