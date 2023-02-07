No matter what happens in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Donna Kelce will be a winner. The mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce crashed the two’s Opening Night interview on Monday, sharing her thoughts on their incredible feat — and bearing gifts.

Donna Kelce was wearing a jersey that was half Eagles green and half Chiefs red, before handing both of her boys some cookies and a hug before the big game.

“The plan is to scream really loudly every time somebody has the ball,” she laughed. “It’s just amazing that they’ve been able to both get to this point in their careers, and both enjoy this Super Bowl together. It’s just amazing.”

Jason Kelce and the Eagles rolled over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, before eviscerating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to earn a place in their second Super Bowl in six seasons.

Travis Kelce’s Chiefs squeaked by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, avenging the latter from last season’s AFC Championship Game loss. It’ll be the third Super Bowl appearance in just four seasons for the dominant Chiefs.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl, Chiefs, Rihanna

Patrick Mahomes sets stage for Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rexwell Villas ·

Patrick Mahomes, Meek Mill, Chiefs, Eagles, Super Bowl

Why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will not have this Meek Mill song on his Super Bowl hype playlist

Quinn Allen ·

Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl, Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes jokes Super Bowl might put him in doghouse for Valentine’s Day

Rexwell Villas ·

It’ll be interesting to see how injuries impact both superstar quarterbacks: for Jalen Hurts, a SC shoulder joint sprain, and for Patrick Mahomes, a high ankle sprain.

But if you’re Donna, your eyes will be trained on No. 62 on green and No. 87 on red.

Donna Kelce said she didn’t have an answer for what she will tell the son who wins and what she will say to the one that comes up just a little bit short, but with her as their mother, both Jason and Travis are winners regardless.