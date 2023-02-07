No matter what happens in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Donna Kelce will be a winner. The mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce crashed the two’s Opening Night interview on Monday, sharing her thoughts on their incredible feat — and bearing gifts.

Donna Kelce was wearing a jersey that was half Eagles green and half Chiefs red, before handing both of her boys some cookies and a hug before the big game.

“The plan is to scream really loudly every time somebody has the ball,” she laughed. “It’s just amazing that they’ve been able to both get to this point in their careers, and both enjoy this Super Bowl together. It’s just amazing.”

Donna Kelce stopped by Jason and Travis' interview. And she brought cookies! 🍪 📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetworkpic.twitter.com/MkPEUXcSKv — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

Jason Kelce and the Eagles rolled over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, before eviscerating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to earn a place in their second Super Bowl in six seasons.

Travis Kelce’s Chiefs squeaked by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, avenging the latter from last season’s AFC Championship Game loss. It’ll be the third Super Bowl appearance in just four seasons for the dominant Chiefs.

It’ll be interesting to see how injuries impact both superstar quarterbacks: for Jalen Hurts, a SC shoulder joint sprain, and for Patrick Mahomes, a high ankle sprain.

But if you’re Donna, your eyes will be trained on No. 62 on green and No. 87 on red.

Donna Kelce said she didn’t have an answer for what she will tell the son who wins and what she will say to the one that comes up just a little bit short, but with her as their mother, both Jason and Travis are winners regardless.