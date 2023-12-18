Jalen Hurts is a warrior.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to put an end to their two-game losing streak on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. There was serious doubt that quarterback Jalen Hurts would suit up as he was listed as questionable on Sunday due to an illness, but it appears the signal-caller will at least try to play here.

Via Taylor Bisciotti:

“I’m told Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is definitely going to try and play tonight. He started feeling ill on Thursday. Had the normal fever, chills, body aches yesterday. But, the hope is Hurts is good to go tonight.”

It's never easy doing anything when you have flu-like symptoms, let alone play a football game. That being said, Hurts is an absolute warrior and he knows how important this game is for the Eagles. Since the Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday, Philly has the chance to move back into first place with a victory over the reeling Seahawks, who are in a slump of their own.

Hurts is having a respectable campaign, completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,192 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. While his passing numbers may not look spectacular, Hurts is making his presence felt on the ground, rushing for 12 touchdowns and 3.6 yards per carry.

The Eagles star actually traveled to Seattle separately from the team because of his illness, which makes sense. This could ultimately be a flu game for Hurts if he does end up playing all four quarters. Marcus Mariota will be ready to step in if needed.