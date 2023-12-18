Can the Seahawks snap their slump against the Eagles?

In the upcoming Week 15 Monday Night Football showdown, the Seattle Seahawks are poised to go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles in a game of paramount importance. The stakes peak as both teams strive for a crucial victory to sustain their playoff aspirations. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Seahawks in their upcoming game against the Eagles.

Week 14 Setback

The 2023 NFL season has proven to be a formidable challenge for the Seahawks, who currently hold a 6-7 record. Their recent setback against the 49ers in Week 14 only added to the string of difficulties they've faced throughout the season. Their campaign has been marked by significant injuries and an ongoing struggle to establish consistency. In the face of these challenges, unwarranted optimism is a luxury the team cannot afford at this juncture. With the upcoming Monday night matchup looming large, it stands as the pivotal game of the year for the Seahawks.

Securing a victory in this crucial encounter would grant them a coin-flip chance at making the playoffs. On the other side of it, a fifth consecutive loss would all but extinguish their postseason aspirations for 2023. Seahawks enthusiasts must hold onto the belief that their team will find a way to triumph, driven by the urgent need for a win. The distinction between fighting for a second or fifth seed and fighting for survival in the playoff race adds a heightened sense of urgency to this critical moment for the Seahawks.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 15 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Drew Lock in Line for the Start

With Geno Smith still nursing a groin injury, we believe Drew Lock will get the start. Carroll acknowledged Lock's readiness for this opportunity, emphasizing the quarterback's preparation for what could be his inaugural start for Seattle. Smith's groin ailment arose during Monday's practice, and although he rested on Friday, the Seahawks are optimistic about his potential availability. However, if Smith fails to show improvement before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Lock stands poised to make his first start since joining Seattle in the March 2022 trade involving Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Lock's prior appearances for the Seahawks have been limited to two dismal relief outings. We don't have high hopes he will have a breakout game here.

Walker Faces Uphill Battle

Kenneth Walker II returned last week from a two-game absence due to an oblique injury. He faced a formidable 49ers defense in Sunday's 28-16 loss. Despite registering eight carries for 21 yards and catching four of five targets for 33 yards, Walker encountered a challenging outing. His workload was slightly higher than that of backfield mate Zach Charbonnet, hadwith a knee injury during the week. Walker's subdued performance was likely a result of a cautious reintegration into action. Right now, we expect increased touches for him after an additional day of rest and recuperation. However, the presence of Charbonnet limits Walker's upside. We have him going no more than 60 total yards from scrimmage.

DK Metcalf As Focal Point

In a dramatic turn of events during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, DK Metcalf was ejected late in the fourth quarter following an on-field altercation. Despite recording two receptions on five targets for 52 yards and a touchdown, Metcalf's frustration boiled over after a German suplex altercation with Fred Warner. The ensuing skirmish resulted in ejections for both teams. Seattle did not regain possession after losing their star wideout. Metcalf's initial production came on Seattle's opening drive, but he saw only three targets with no receptions for the rest of the game. Anticipate Metcalf to be a focal point in Week 15 when the Seahawks host the Eagles on Monday Night Football. We have him tallying upwards of 70 receiving yards here.

Reporter: “What did you sign after the touchdown in San Francisco?” DK Metcalf: “I said, ‘I’m a dog, woof’… I think it was [from] a Migos song.” 😂 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GYXcX4CJTX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Seahawks Aim for Turnaround

The Seahawks find themselves in a challenging stretch. They are on a four-game winless streak with 16 or fewer points scored in three of those contests. Surprisingly, the Seahawks are still in contention for a playoff spot but need a pivotal win to revive their postseason hopes. Meanwhile, the Eagles are reeling from recent disappointments. Their ability to make a playoff run is under scrutiny. Facing a hostile Seattle crowd in prime time poses a considerable challenge. However, the struggling Seahawks may be an opportune opponent for the Eagles to vent their frustrations and seek a rebound.

Looking Ahead

As the Seattle Seahawks brace themselves for a critical Week 15 Monday Night Football clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, the storyline is rife with uncertainties and potential game-changing scenarios. The quarterback dilemma adds an extra layer of intrigue to this must-win contest for both teams. Kenneth Walker's return to the backfield after an injury hiatus, coupled with the fiery exit of star receiver DK Metcalf in the previous game, paints a picture of a Seahawks squad grappling with adversity. Despite a challenging four-game winless streak, Seattle remains within reach of a playoff spot. This intensifies the stakes for their upcoming duel. The Eagles, facing their own struggles, view this matchup as an opportunity to bounce back. These two teams are poised for a showdown that could redefine their respective seasons. As the Seahawks seek a new lease on life, all eyes will be on the unfolding drama at Lumen Field.