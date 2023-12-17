Jalen Hurts might miss the Eagles' Week 15 game against the Seahawks due to an illness.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to end their losing skid on Monday night as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Unfortunately, star quarterback Jalen Hurts may not be able to play due to illness.

Hurts' status for the game was downgraded to questionable after his illness got worse overnight, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although he still will try to take the field, it's not a great development for the Eagles, who will turn to Marcus Mariota if Hurts is unable to go.

Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith is also in danger of missing the game due to a groin injury. If he is ruled out, Drew Lock will get the start in the battle of the birds at Lumen Field. The game was flexed from Sunday to Monday, which fortuitously gives Hurts more time to recover as the Eagles look to snap a two-game losing skid.

All the changes the Eagles have had to make to their travel plans for their long trek to the Pacific Northwest will be well worth if it Hurts is able to play. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts will travel separately from the team to avoid spreading his sickness and allowing him to get better.

In 13 games this season, Jalen Hurts has accumulated 3,192 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air and 460 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles sport a 10-3 record and are fighting to secure the top seed in the NFC for the second straight year.