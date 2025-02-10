The Philadelphia Eagles earned themselves a celebration after one of the best performances in Super Bowl history by one team. The Eagles showed up in New Orleans and dominated from start to finish on Sunday, crushing the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and collecting their second Super Bowl as a franchise.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an early interception, but he was very solid for the rest of the game and made some great throws. He finished the game 17-for-22 with 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns to go with that pick. Hurts also ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, so he impacted the game in multiple ways on his way to winning Super Bowl MVP. Less than one day after the game, Hurts is already celebrating his first championship at Disney World.

Expand Tweet

Hurts played very well in Super Bowl 59 just like he did in the Eagles' loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, but the story of this game was the Philadelphia defense. The Eagles held the Chiefs to just one first down in the first half, shut them out for nearly the first three quarters and sacked Patrick Mahomes six times.

The Eagles also picked Mahomes off twice in the first half. Cooper DeJean returned the first interception for a touchdown and Zack Baun picked off another pass inside the 15-yard line to set up another Eagles touchdown. Those two turnovers turned the game into a blowout before halftime even hit.

Hurts knows a thing or two about playing in and winning championships. He played in the National Championship Game as a freshman in college as his Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly lost out to Clemson. The next year, he was famously replaced by Tua Tagovailoa at halftime of the title game against Georgia when the Tide won the championship. Hurts also replaced Tagovailoa in the SEC title game the next year and led Alabama to a win.

After everything that Hurts has done to get to this point, it was great to see him out together another masterful performance in another Super Bowl and get the win this time. Now, he is forever stamped as the starting quarterback of a Super Bowl champion.