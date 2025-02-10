Anne Hathaway was celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 59 stomping of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans have taken videos of her in the crowd during a big play. Hathaway, who was wearing a Kelly green vest over a white shirt, was all smiles as she cheered on the Eagles.

Hathaway was one of the many celebrities at the game. Other actors, such as Kevin Hart, Kevin Costner, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler, and Bradley Cooper, were all there. Cooper got to introduce the Eagles as they ran onto the field.

Additionally, music stars were there as well. Former Beatles member Paul McCartney once again attended the Super Bowl. Lady Gaga was also there.

Who is Anne Hathaway?

Eagles fan and Super Bowl 59 attendee Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress. She is most known for her roles in The Princess Diaries, Les Misérables, Brokeback Mountain, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Recently, Hathaway has starred in Armageddon Time, Eileen, She Came to Me, Mothers' Instinct, and The Idea of You. Soon, she will star in David Lowery's Mother Mary.

Who won Super Bowl 59?

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. This was a rematch from Super Bowl 57, which the Chiefs won by a score of 38-35.

This time around, the Eagles got the lead early and did not look back. They went up 24-0 at halftime. The Eagles extended their lead to 34-0 before giving up points.

A major reason they beat the Chiefs was how they pressured Patrick Mahomes. He never got comfortable in the pocket, and he was sacked six times throughout the game.

They also could not get a running game going. The Chiefs' leading rusher was Mahomes, who gained 25 yards on four scrambles. The next leading rusher was Kareem Hunt, who had nine rushing yards.

Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for the Eagles. He threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Early in the game, he threw an interception but was able to rebound.

Hurts added another 71 yards on the ground. He also rushed for a touchdown at one point. This was the game's leading rusher, even beating out Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2024.

Barkley was contained by the Chiefs. He only had 57 rushing yards on 25 carries, which is an average of under three yards-per-carry. He did catch six passes for 40 yards, however.