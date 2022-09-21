Jalen Hurts NFL MVP odds get massive spike after dominating performance vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts continues to turn heads with his play so far in the 2022 NFL season. His stock has been soaring upwards since Week 1 when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on the road. But his NFL MVP odds got even shorter following his dominance in Week 2’s 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings at home.

With his scintillating performance against the Vikings in primetime, Jalen Hurts is now the owner of the third-shortest odds to win the NFL MVP this season. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is the overall favorite, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is second.

Against the Vikings, Jalen Hurts torched them for 333 passing yards and a touchdown on 26-of-31 pass completions. He did additional damage on the ground, burning rubber for 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. The Vikings were expected to be a Super Bowl contender but they barely looked like one in the face of Hurts and the Eagles. It certainly helped Jalen Hurts win more fans that the Vikings contest was a Monday Night Football contest, as he dominated Minnesota, which was coming off a demolition job of its own in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, in front of a national audience.

It could get even better for Hurts in the coming weeks, as the Eagles will be facing the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 3 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 at home — two games Philadelphia should be the favorites to win.