Jalen Hurts is putting on a show Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is simply looking unstoppable through the first two quarters of the game against Kirk Cousins and company. By the midgame break, Jalen Hurts has already mustered a total of 251 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-20 completions. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns before the Eagles flew into the locker room for the halftime break.

Moreover, Hurts also showed Eagles fans his wheels with a huge gain on a single carry, at one point rushing for 26 yards for a touchdown — the longest rushing score for a Philly quarterback since Donovan McNabb had a 40-yarder way back in 2022, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hurts’ 26-yarder is longest TD run by an Eagles QB since Donovan had a 40-yarder against the Giants at the Vet in 2002. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 20, 2022

Jalen Hurts is proving to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL today. There were still doubts whether he could be the long-term answer for the Eagles under center heading into the 2022 NFL season, but so far, he’s been doing a spectacular job at silencing his critics. In Week 1’s 38-35 road win over the Detroit Lions, Hurts passed for 243 yards and rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown. He topped that performance just a week later and needed just a half to do it. Matched up against Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins, Hurts is showing why he is the future of the Eagles, easily outplaying the veteran.

If Hurts sustain his form, he is going to be worth a ton of money once he hits free agency in 2024.